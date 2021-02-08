N.C. bookstore featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Boone, North Carolina bookstore was featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Sunday.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert took time to recognize businesses struggling during the pandemic.
Colbert highlighted Foggy Pine Books, which is located on W King Street in Boone. Colbert says this was a moment to take the tradition of watching Super Bowl commercials and make it more impactful.
Typically, a Super Bowl commercial is going to run a company millions of dollars. The owner of the bookstore, Mary Ruthless, didn’t have to pay anything for the commercial.
Ruthless watched the surprise ad featuring Tom Hanks and Sam Elliot. The commercial focused on Foggy Pine’s variety of COVID-19 safety measures, including a drive-up window and online shopping.
Foggy Pine Bookstore is open Monday through Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.