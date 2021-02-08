McMaster removes State Accident Fund director, orders investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has removed director of the State Accident Fund Amy V. Cofield from her position and has requested the State Inspector General to investigate.
According to the governor, that investigation includes a recently executed procurement that was awarded to a company that employed her husband to perform the work of the agency.
“These procurement actions raise significant ethical and legal questions about the conduct of employees at the State Accident Fund,” said McMaster. “In addition to removing the director immediately, I have requested that Inspector General Brian Lamkin conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether criminal violations of state law have occurred. This is key toward maintaining the public’s confidence in state government.”
According to the governor’s office, Erin Farthing, the agency’s chief counsel, will serve as the agency’s acting director until such a time that the governor nominates someone to serve as a permanent director and they are confirmed by the South Carolina Senate.
