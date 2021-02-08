Man found shot to death in Fairfield Co., 2 suspects on the run

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two “armed and dangerous” suspects are wanted for the murder of a man in Fairfield County.
The victim, 22-year-old Gabriel Brisbon, was found dead Friday in an abandoned mobile home lot on Hwy 321, the Coroner’s Office confirmed.
He had been shot multiple times.
The Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for two suspects: Osman Shabazz Jr. and Sylvia Bacon-Scott.
Shabazz and Bacon-Scott could be driving a (spray painted) black 2000 Nissan Maxima with SC tag SXM 877, officials said.
The suspects also have a 5-month-old baby with them.
Again, they are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should immediately call 911.
If anyone knows where they are, call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.