Lexington 1 hiring part-time, full-time bus drivers

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District One is looking to fill 30 vacancies for bus drivers.
The district is looking for both part-time and full-time drivers. Officials say the pay range runs from $14.05 an hour and $21.30 an hour. The pay for drivers will be based on professional experience. Average hours for drivers are from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m to 4:30 p.m.
The district also offers health insurance, annual leave, sick leave, and an opportunity to join the state’s retirement program to bus drivers.
The bus drivers also receive Thanksgiving, Winter Break, Spring Break, and summers off. The district also provides drivers with opportunities to drive for some summer programs as well.
Bus drivers must have a clean criminal background check on the state and national level, must have a good driving record with no more than four points against your driver’s license, and must pass the U.S. Department of Transportation physical requirements test.
The district also randomly tests drivers for drug use.
Lexington One also works with drivers to help them obtain a CDL and provide paid training to bus drivers. The training consists of online training courses during the week and an evening class each month.
