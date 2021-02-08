Freezin’ for a Reason: Lake Murray Polar Plunge for Special Olympics still on this year

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The 2021 Lake Murray Polar Plunge is moving forward with its annual dip. However, like most events this year, there are some changes being made due to COVID-19.
The annual plunge is a fundraising event that raises money for Special Olympics South Carolina.
Organizers of the event say this year, the plunge will take place at Topspin Pool in Lexington rather than in the lake.
The move was made in-part to avoid crowding. This year, organizers will assign plunge times to teams and provide information for virtual plunges.
Teams choosing to participate at Topspin Pool will receive an email with their plunge assignment, while those who choose to participate virtually, can do so on their own time.
The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, Feb. 13.
It’s not too late to join in! Individuals or teams can still sign up online or donate to the fundraiser. Plungers must raise $50 to participate.
