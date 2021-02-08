FIRST ALERT - Sunshine today, then more rain chances for the rest of the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy today’s sunshine, because our chances of sun are minimal Tuesday through this coming weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Few thin clouds build this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.
· Drizzle and showers possible tonight with temps in the mid 40s.
· Rain showers move in Wednesday afternoon and we see on and off rain throughout the week.
· Temps are in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday.
· Cooler weather pushes in for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s and some shower chances too.
We’ve got sunshine today with a few thin clouds mixing in by the afternoon. Highs are in the mid to upper 50s.
There are two weak low pressure systems that will bring a 30% chance of drizzle, fog, and showers tonight and tomorrow morning. Lows in the morning are around 45 and highs reach 64 with some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon.
A low pressure system from the south will bring a chance of showers by evening hours. Chance of rain is 40%. Morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the low 60s.
A stronger system pushes in Thursday and increases our chances of rain to 60%. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the low 60s.
A wave in the jet stream swings over on Friday and increases our cloud coverage for Friday and our chance of rain is around 40%, especially for counties south of Columbia. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid 50s.
Alas, our chances of snow are near nil Friday night as temperatures are too warm. Morning lows are around 40 and highs Saturday are near 49. There’s a 40-50% chance of showers.
Today: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Highs in the mid 60s with a 30% chance for scattered showers.
Wednesday: Highs in the upper 50s. 40% Chance for scattered showers.
Thursday: Periods of rain (60%). Highs in the low 60s.
Friday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs are in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. Highs are in the upper 40s.
