First Alert Forecast: Grab your umbrella! We’re tracking even more wet weather this week...

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself! We’re tracking more rain this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible (20%). It will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
· We’re tracking several days of rain this week.
· A few light showers are possible Tuesday (30%). Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
· Scattered showers are in the forecast for Wednesday (40%). Highs in the low 60s.
· Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday (50-60). A couple of thunderstorms are possible Thursday.
· Wet weather is in your forecast this weekend. Highs will be in the 40s.
· Much colder weather is expected early next week with highs in the low 40s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible (20%). It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the mid 40s.
Prepare yourself for even more rain this week.
On Tuesday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few light showers are in the forecast. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
For Wednesday, keep the rain gear around. We’re tracking a few scattered showers in your forecast (40%). Highs will be in the lower 60s.
Rain chances increase a bit as we head into Thursday and Friday, up to 50-60%. A couple of thunderstorms could develop Thursday, so keep that in mind. We might issue Alert Days for your late week forecast. We’ll keep you posted. Highs will be in the 60s on Thursday and in the 50s Friday.
Wet weather is also featured in your weekend forecast, including Valentine’s Day, which is Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s.
Please keep in mind that we could see up to an inch of rain or more in the spots. Some flooding will be possible.
Then, get ready for the cold. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s early next week.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Light Showers (30%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Isolated Storms Possible. Highs in the lower 60s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Highs in the upper 40s.
Valentine’s Day (Sunday): Partly to Mostly Cloudy Showers (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
