Elgin man dies after camper catches fire

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 71-year-old Kershaw County man has died after his camper caught fire on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office, firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire and found the man on the floor of the camper, which was on his property.
Officials believe the man was using the camper’s stove for heating the camper. The camper caught fire inside, but the flames had gone out. Officials believe the man tried to put the fire out.
The coroner’s office identified the Elgin man as James Allen Harris.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the autopsy performed by Newberry Pathology, Harris died of smoke inhalation.
