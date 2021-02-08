Driver of car shot to death in northwest Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has died after being shot while he was driving in northwest Columbia, deputies said Monday.
It happened around 3 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Omarest Drive. That’s near the intersection of Interstate 26 and Broad River Road.
Deputies were called to the area after someone reported hearing gunfire. They were then notified of a nearby crash.
Emergency crews found the driver of the car had been shot in the upper body.
Crews rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not yet identified the victim, but did say he was 35 years old.
Investigators said preliminary information indicates this shooting was isolated.
Anyone with information should submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.
