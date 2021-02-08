Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new COVID-19 vaccination site has opened in West Columbia, officials with Nephron Pharmaceuticals and Dominion Energy announced Monday.
Nephron will offer Moderna vaccines by appointment only for those who are currently eligible under the state’s guidelines. To check who is currently eligible, click or tap here.
The drive-thru vaccine clinic is off Interstate 77 at Exit 2 on Dominion Energy property.
To make an appointment at the site, call Nephron at 803-381-1045. The site will also soon be added to DHEC’s Vaccine Locator.
Vaccines will be administered by Nephron registered nurses and pharmacists.
“I am so proud to be a part of a powerful private sector partnership that is going to have an immediate impact on the community, region and state we all love so much,” said Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy. “When I called Keller Kissam from Dominion, he did not hesitate to embrace the opportunity to provide anything they could to help. Partnerships like this are going to make our entire nation stronger on the other side of the pandemic.”
Other partners involved in the drive-thru vaccine site are: Stay Alert Safety Services, County of Lexington Public Works and Emergency Services Departments, Town of Lexington and Optec Digital Displays.
COVID-19 testing will also be a part of the drive-thru through the Nephron diagnostics lab. While vaccines are free, tests are $120.
The lab offers PCR diagnostic testing and serological antibody testing. Nephron said results are available within 24 to 48 hours.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.