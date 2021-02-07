My Take: Cleaning up South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is losing the battle against litter. The degree of trash on roads and highways is now a desecration of our landscape.
Driving along major thoroughfares in the Midlands is beginning to remind us of severe urban blight due to the vast amounts of trash being discarded daily from vehicles. It’s quite shameful for a state that espouses its natural beauty to be scarred by careless individuals filling our roadways with trash.
In recent weeks, Horry County lost an officer picking up trash off the road. And since the start of the pandemic, we’ve seen masks and gloves cover parking lots and street corners. Littering has become an attitude for many who seem to be numb to the consequences.
It is clear that we have very little of a deterrent to stop people from littering on the roads. It is time for state lawmakers to get serious and consider new litter laws.
Current state law allows a $25 minimum fine for tossing less than 15 pounds of litter. This does not deter people who spoil beauty spots in South Carolina. We need tougher penalties and enforcers to protect our environment.
We all need to do some self-reflecting. Holding trash in one’s vehicle until you can properly dispose of it is not only simple but easy. And abiding by the simple rule of a generation before us which was please don’t litter would help us too.
And since there is not a state-funded litter crew... anti-littering organization Palmetto Pride, focuses on cleaning up and preserving our area but they can only do so much due to Covid-19.
The bottom line is we’re calling on legislators to act now before our state loses its stunning nature. We should not allow litter to become the first impression of our community.
And That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
