FRIST ALERT - A few dry days before rain chances return to the forecast.

First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Sunday - Sunshine will develop this afternoon and daytime highs will reach the middle 50s.
· Monday is expected to be the only dry day during this workweek Highs in the 50s.
· An unsettled weather pattern is expected to start Tuesday morning and continue into the weekend High temperatures in low 60s.
Enjoy the dry weather today and tomorrow because there will be rain in the forecast for the next several days.
Starting Tuesday an unsettled weather pattern will move in, that means, there will be a chance of rain in the forecast every day until the weekend.
Thursday and Friday will likely feature periods of heavy rain with rain chances at 50%. As we move into next weekend, much colder air rushes into the Midlands. Temps will only be in the 40s and we’re expecting a 30% chance for rain Saturday.
Sunday: More sunshine and breezy for the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Highs in the low 60s with a 30% chance for scattered showers.
Wednesday: Highs in the upper 50s. 30% Chance for scattered showers.
Thursday: Periods of rain (50%). Highs in the mid 50s.
