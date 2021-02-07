Cops: Patron fired gun at employees, wounding one after argument over bar closing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A patron fired at employees at a downtown Charleston bar wounding one of them following an argument over the closing of the bar, according to Charleston police.
It happened at King Street Public House on 549 King Street late Friday night.
According to a newly released police report, the incident started when a group of four people became upset about being made to leave the bar at closing time and not being allowed back inside.
Investigators said this led to a verbal altercation with the bouncers on the sidewalk in front of the door.
According to investigators, when the 28-year-old victim, identified as another employee at Public House, went to the door to help his co-workers one of the subjects in the group took out a gun and fired shots at the staff before fleeing.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital.
Police are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone with information to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective or Crimes Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
The investigation into the shooting started at 10:57 p.m. when police officers who were patrolling the area of King Street and Reid Street heard gunshots coming from Public House. Customers at the Prohibition restaurant also reported hearing the gunfire at the time of the incident.
When the responding officers got to the location they reported not finding the shooting suspect, but found the victim, another employee of the establishment, near the bar next to some pinball machines.
“Once officers on scene made sure the area was secure they began rendering aid to the victim until medics arrived,” Charleston police said.
The victim was then stabilized and transported to the Medical University of South Carolina by medics, and police said the victim was alert and conscious at the time.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said late Friday night that the suspect in the shooting is not in custody, however there is no immediate threat to the public. Police officers are continuing the investigation.
Viewers reported that there was a major police presence blocking traffic in the 500 block of King Street. That perimeter continued through early Saturday morning as detectives investigated the scene.
Video and pictures shown below show the police presence at Public House as officers worked the scene.
