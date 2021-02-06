Sumter man arrested after shooting into neighbors house, killing dog

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is facing multiple charges after firing several shots into a neighbors house, according to officials.
David Anthony Davis, 37, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and ill-treatment of animals.
On February 5, shortly after 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to Amanda Circle after receiving reports about a verbal confirmation between neighbors.
Witnesses say a man had discharged a firearm multiple times. Deputies were also told that the male, later identified as Davis, admitted to shooting and killing the neighbor’s dog.
Officials say Davis fired multiple shots through the front door of the neighbor’s house before fleeing into his own home before law enforcement arrived. Two other individuals, a woman and a male child, were also inside the residence.
Neighboring houses were evacuated and a perimeter was established around Davis’ residence. The woman and child were removed from the home with assistance from deputies.
A negotiator with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office contacted Davis by phone and spent more than an hour trying to get him to exit the home peacefully. Officials say he was heavily intoxicated and did not exit the house on his own.
The Emergency Response Team deployed gas canisters into the residence to force Davis to exit.
When Davis did not exit the home, the Emergency Response Team entered the residence and took Davis into custody.
He transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
