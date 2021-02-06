Stewart helps carry Mississippi State past S. Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 29 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and Mississippi State pulled away from South Carolina in the second half for a 75-59 win.
AJ Lawson’s dunk with 13:44 remaining to brought the Gamecocks within 50-49.
Mississippi State responded with a 13-0 outburst over the next five minutes and South Carolina never recovered. The run started and ended with jump shots from Stewart.
Keyshawn Bryant and Lawson each scored 13 for the Gamecocks.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.