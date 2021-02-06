Simms and Honor handle Syracuse zone, Tigers blow out Orange

Simms had 18 points and 11 rebound in the win. (Source: (TigerNet/ACC))
By David Hood | February 6, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 4:32 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (TigerNet) - The vaunted Syracuse zone is no problem when Aamir Simms and Nick Honor are in the zone.

Simms notched a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Honor was hot from the 3-point line in scoring 15 points as Clemson won for the third time in four games in defeating Syracuse 78-61 at Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday afternoon.

Honor was 5-of-8 from 3-point range. The double-double was the second of the season for Simms and the seventh of his career.

