SC elementary school principal drives school bus in driver shortage

For the last 6-8 weeks, Bolger has been waking up at 5 a.m to drive from his home in Clemson to the Anderson School District One Bus Depot, driving an hour-long route picking up 32 kids from their homes for Wren High School, Wren Middle School, and Wren Elementary School, and then working a day shift as principal of Wren Elementary School; only to turn around at the end of the day and drop off all the same students from his morning route back at home.