First Alert Forecast: Snow in the Midlands next week? Some weather apps say, yes, but the forecast is still uncertain

First Alert Forecast: Snow in the Midlands next week? Some weather apps say, yes, but the forecast is still uncertain
WIS (Source: WIS)
By Dominic Brown | February 5, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 7:51 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The chance for snow in the Midlands is still unclear at this time.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • Some smartphone weather apps have started showing snowflake icons for the Midlands for late next week into next weekend.
  • The weather apps are predicting a chance for snow in parts of our area.
  • At this time, your WIS First Alert Weather Team is not forecasting any wintry weather for the Midlands next week.
  • The forecast is still unclear this many days in advance.
  • However, the forecast could change over the next several days. Stay tuned for more updates.

First Alert Weather Story:

If you’ve seen a snowflake icon on your phone’s weather app recently for the potential of snow next week in the Midlands, you’re not alone.

Some smartphone weather apps have started showing a snowflake to indicate the chance for snow in our area late next week or next weekend.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

However, use some caution! 

It is still too early to accurately predict snow here in the Midlands this many days in advance, particularly next Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday.

Our forecast models are all over the place.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

While we’ve seen some historic snow events in the month of February here in the Midlands in the past, this go-round will be a forecast worth watching.

Right now, we see moisture in our long-range forecast models in the Midlands late next week.  We also see falling temperatures in the forecast.

However, there’s still a lot of uncertainty about the timing of that moisture, the track of the storm moving into or toward the Midlands along with the colder weather.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)
WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

If all of the ingredients come together late next week or next weekend, we could see some snow here.  However, if things don’t come together, we’ll likely just see a cold rain in the area.

So, this is a forecast that will likely change every day as we get a bit closer to the end of next week.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for constant updates.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.