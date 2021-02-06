Calendar quirk means virus deaths won’t be seen in census

The April 1 reference means people were required to use that date in answering census questions. If the reference date had been July 1, Alabama would keep its seventh seat by a more than 6,200-person margin. But that would cost New York a second seat, reducing its number of representatives in the House from 27 to 25, according to Brace’s analysis. By the start of July last year, New York had experienced more than 32,000 virus-related deaths.