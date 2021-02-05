Woman wanted for pulling gun during dispute with driver in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Greenville police have released a picture of a woman they say showed a gun during a verbal dispute with a driver on Woodruff Road.
Lt. Alia Paramore, with Greenville police, said on Saturday, Jan. 30, the woman seen in the picture below “presented a black handgun during a verbal dispute with the driver of a truck while waiting for the light to change at the I-85 exit to Woodruff Road.”
Paramore said the woman was in a white sedan with a white man.
Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.