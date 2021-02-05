Woman wanted for pulling gun during dispute with driver in Greenville

Woman wanted for pulling gun during dispute with driver in Greenville
Do you recognize this woman? Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME. (Source: Greenville Police)
By WYFF Staff | February 5, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 4:18 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Greenville police have released a picture of a woman they say showed a gun during a verbal dispute with a driver on Woodruff Road.

Lt. Alia Paramore, with Greenville police, said on Saturday, Jan. 30, the woman seen in the picture below “presented a black handgun during a verbal dispute with the driver of a truck while waiting for the light to change at the I-85 exit to Woodruff Road.”

Paramore said the woman was in a white sedan with a white man.

The suspect was in the white sedan, police said.
The suspect was in the white sedan, police said. (Source: Greenville Police)

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.