Man arrested, charged with selling drugs out of business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man has been arrested for allegedly selling narcotics out of the barbershop he runs in Harrisburg.
Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Wayne Tucker Jr. Feb. 5 after a months-long investigation into claims that he had been selling drugs from the 49′ers Barbershop, located off Morehead Road in Harrisburg.
Tucker was arrested in his home and charged with the following:
- 3 counts of possession with intent to sale/deliver schedule ii (fentanyl tablets)
- 1 count possession with intent to sale/deliver schedule ii (amphetamines)
- 2 counts possession with intent to sale/deliver schedule iv
- 1 count maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances (49′ers Barbershop)
- 1 count possession of firearm by felon
- 1 count possession of drug paraphernalia
He is currently being held on a $75,000 secured bond.
