WATCH: Seal at Riverbanks Zoo predicts winner of Super Bowl LV

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo got in on some Super Bowl fun by letting one of its seals predict the winner of the big game.
Gambit, a 14-year-old harbor seal, made his prediction Friday morning.
Zookeepers tossed two footballs into the seals’ pool -- one marked with the Kansas City Chiefs’ logo and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ logo.
Gambit swam right to the Bucs’ ball, bringing it back to his caretakers for the big reveal. Watch all the excitement in the video above! The pick starts around the 12:15 mark in the video.
Last year, Gambit correctly picked the Chiefs to win! That makes the zoo’s seals 2 for 2 in picking Super Bowl winners so far. We’ll have to wait and see if the streak continues.
