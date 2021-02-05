McMaster, first lady donate convalescent plasma at Red Cross

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will donate convalescent plasma after recovering from COVID-19.
Health officials in the state urge everyone who has recovered from the virus to donate plasma. Antibodies in a person’s blood are believed to help people with an active case to fight the virus.
Friday afternoon, the McMasters visited the Red Cross on Bull Street in Columbia to make their donation.
The governor spoke before his donation. Watch those remarks in the video above.
McMaster encourages everyone else who is eligible to donate to do so. To find a donation site and learn more about how it works, click or tap here.
