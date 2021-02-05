Lexington Police searching for suspects who stole catalytic converter from truck

Two men are wanted by the Lexington Police for stealing a catalytic converter from a truck (Source: Lexington Police Department)
February 4, 2021

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in Lexington are searching for two men who stole a catalytic converter from a box truck on Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Lexington Police Department said the two men took the converter from a truck parked at Michaelis Mattress located on Columbia Avenue in Lexington.

A store employee found the two men working to take the converter from the truck. Authorities estimated the damages

Officials said the two men left the scene in a green SUV.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Heath with the Lexington Police Department at 803-951-4642.

