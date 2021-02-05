Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Wilson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Wilson! He’s an 8-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound waiting for his forever home.
Wilson is a hound who defies the notion that hounds are always excitable and don’t settle down as easily as other dogs! He is surprisingly quiet for a hound. Curious? Sure, but he doesn’t seem like he’s interested in a day’s worth of outdoor adventure. He’s sort of like a Basset Hound, but without the short legs and wrinkles: laid back, devoted, sweet-natured and goofy! He is a loyal fellow with endless love to offer!
Wilson is heartworm positive but of course Pawmetto Lifeline will cover that treatment!
Wilson would need restricted activity during the “injection period” of treatment. This would be very easy for him since he is already a relaxed dog. Any questions about Wilson’s medical can be answered by the Adoptions Team once an adopter fills out an adoption application.
Wilson would make a great companion to almost any family! Give this laid back couch paw-tato the wonderful forever home he deserves!
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
