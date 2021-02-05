Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Wilson

Wilson is a hound who defies the notion that hounds are always excitable and don’t settle down as easily as other dogs! He is surprisingly quiet for a hound. Curious? Sure, but he doesn’t seem like he’s interested in a day’s worth of outdoor adventure. He’s sort of like a Basset Hound, but without the short legs and wrinkles: laid back, devoted, sweet-natured and goofy! He is a loyal fellow with endless love to offer!