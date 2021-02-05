First Alert Forecast: Showers this morning, then more rain Saturday night

Later next week, stay weather aware. Some interesting weather could mix into the Midlands. Our forecast models are all over the place at this time. However, some moisture and cold weather will likely be around the area, which hint at the potential for some wintry weather for our area. It’s too early to accurately predict snow or a wintry mix in our area by late next week (Friday and/or Saturday at this time), but we’ll keep you posted. Please understand that the forecast will likely change every day.