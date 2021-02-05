First Alert Forecast: Showers this morning, then more rain Saturday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got rain this morning, then more rain Saturday night!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Showers this morning, 60% chance!
· More rain moves in tomorrow afternoon and lasts most of the night. Chances are around 50-60%.
· Monday will bring sunshine. Then, more wet weather moves in next Tuesday.
· We’re also watching the potential for some interesting weather by the end of next week into next weekend with cold weather and some moisture in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Story:
Showers start off our day today then clouds stick around for the afternoon. Chance of rain is around 60%. Highs are a little warmer than average with temps topping off around 59 this afternoon. This is all from a cold front moving through the region.
Saturday we start off with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Then a low pressure system will move in from the southeast and bring a really good chance of rain. Chances go up to around 70% during the overnight timeframe. If there was a chance to see some snowflakes mixed in with the rain it would be just after midnight to 3am in our northern counties of Fairfield and Newberry. Nothing will stick, as temperatures will be too warm.
Morning lows Sunday are around 38 and we have clouds all morning, then sun breaks out right around noon. High temperatures are in the mid 50s.
Monday looks partly cloudy with morning lows in the low 30s and highs in the upper 50s.
A low pressure system to our west nears and brings a 40% chance of showers Tuesday. Highs are in the mid 60s as the low brings in the southern flow warming us up.
Wednesday is mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and mostly cloudy skies.
Later next week, stay weather aware. Some interesting weather could mix into the Midlands. Our forecast models are all over the place at this time. However, some moisture and cold weather will likely be around the area, which hint at the potential for some wintry weather for our area. It’s too early to accurately predict snow or a wintry mix in our area by late next week (Friday and/or Saturday at this time), but we’ll keep you posted. Please understand that the forecast will likely change every day.
Today: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered AM Showers (60%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Evening Showers (50%). Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly/Partly Cloudy. A Few Early Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
