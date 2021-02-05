FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Saturday for periods of heavy rain, then better weather pushes in by Sunday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re not tracking a complete washout for your weekend, but rain will be around!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible (20%). It will be cold. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.
· Saturday is an Alert Day!
· Periods of heavy rain are in your forecast for Saturday, especially by afternoon and evening. Localized flooding is possible. Rain chances are around 70%.
· A couple of showers could linger into early Sunday morning (20% chance). Then, we’ll see gradual clearing. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
· Monday will bring party cloudy skies. Then, more wet weather moves in next Tuesday.
· We’re also watching the potential for some interesting weather by the end of next week into next weekend with cold weather and some moisture in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible (20%). It will be cold with overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s.
Your entire weekend does not look like a washout right now. However, some rain will be around. Stay weather aware!
In fact, Saturday is an Alert Day for periods of heavy rain.
We’ll likely start your Saturday dry with filtered sunshine. Showers will likely move back into the Midlands by Saturday afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure passes by our coast. Rain chances will be around 70%.
Some localized flooding is possible. A few areas could see up to an inch of rain. Some areas could see less than that though. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50.
Rain could be heavy overnight into Sunday, so keep that in mind.
The low will likely keep some showers around in your early Sunday forecast. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Then, we’ll slowly see our skies clear by afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Monday looks dry, but wet weather returns by Tuesday.
Later next week, stay weather aware. Some interesting weather could mix into the Midlands. Our forecast models are all over the place at this time. However, some moisture and cold weather will likely be around the area, which hint at the potential for some wintry weather for our area. It’s too early to accurately predict snow or a wintry mix in our area by late next week (Friday and/or Saturday at this time...or potentially Sunday), but we’ll keep you posted. Please understand that the forecast will likely change every day.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Cold. Low temperatures in the mid 30s.
Alert Day Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain (70%). Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Sunday: Mostly/Partly Cloudy. A Few Early Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Highs in the low 50s.
