Cooke, Boston lead No. 2 South Carolina past Auburn 77-58

The Gamecocks hit the gas from the tip, opening the game on a 17-3 run and never looking back. Carolina scored the first 10 points of the game with Zia Cooke draining back-to-back 3s for the final six points before an Auburn basket ended the run. Cooke started another run on the next possession with her third 3 of the quarter with Brea Beal and Victaria Saxton buckets in the paint making it 17-3 Gamecocks.