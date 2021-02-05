Body found in York Co. identified as woman reported missing in January

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A body found in York County Wednesday has been identified as a Rock Hill woman who was reported missing in late January.
Christy Jane Mahon, 54, was reported missing after she was last seen on Jan. 23, while walking in the area of Porter Road and Firetower Road in Rock Hill. The York County coroner confirmed Friday that Mahon was found dead on Wed., Feb. 3.
According to the Rock Hill Herald, Mahon was found by utility workers in a wooded area off S.C. 324 near Skyline Road, west of S.C. 72.
There is no word on how Mahon may have died, but York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trent Faris told the Herald that foul play was not suspected.
On Jan. 29, the York County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating her.
No further information has been released.
