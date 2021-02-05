At-Large City Councilwoman Tamika Isaac Devine to launch campaign for Columbia Mayor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After serving as an At-Large member and the only African-American woman to serve on Columbia City Council, Tameika Isaac Devine will announce in a noon press conference that she will launch her campaign for Mayor of Columbia on Friday, February. 5
Her announcement comes on the heels of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s announcement regarding his decision to not seek re-election, which would have been his fourth term leading the Capital City. The election for Mayor of Columbia will be held on November 2, and filing for the seat won’t open until later this summer.
“Mayor Benjamin has done a wonderful job in leading our city. It has been my honor to serve with him and I want to continue to build on what he started. I love Columbia for the amazing city she is, and I know she has so much more potential when we work together. That will be my focus as our next Mayor,” Devine said.
If elected, Devine would be the first female Mayor of Columbia, adding to her historic legacy.
At the age of 29, Devine became the first African-American female elected to City Council. She has served as Mayor Pro Tem and has also been named one of the 50 Most Influential People in the Midlands by Columbia Business Monthly and a 2018 Woman of Influence by the Columbia Regional Business Report.
Devine’s leadership has also been recognized nationally. She was selected by Governing to be one of their 20 leaders in the Women in Government Leadership Program. Devine also serves as Co-Chair of the National League of Cities’ Youth Education and Families Council and as a board member of The National League of Cities, Women in Municipal Government and the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials.
Devine says that it has been an honor representing the city at this time but she feels she can do more as mayor.
“I want to focus on helping the city recover from the pandemic, creating a more equitable community and protecting our neighborhoods. As your next Mayor, I am committed to creating a better future for all citizens. Making Columbia a city built of the principles of H.E.R - health, equity, and resilience.” Devine states.
To learn more about Tameika Isaac Devine and her mayoral campaign visit: www.devineformayor.com.
