AMBER Alert canceled after abducted 3-month-old found safe; Chesterfield woman in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 3-month-old who was abducted on Thursday from Newport News. Virginia State Police said the child was found safe in Chesterfield.
Police said Jiraiya Sage Cherry was abducted on Feb. 4 and was “believed to be in extreme danger.”
Chesterfield Police say they were alerted that the suspect could be in the area, and patrol officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Goolsby Avenue. Officers say 20-year-old Tykirah Reid exited an apartment holding Cherry, and once she saw police she tried to run back inside.
Police were able to take her into custody and safely rescue Cherry, who was taken to the hospital for treatment and observation. Police did not specify what injuries the child was treated for, though officers previously told NBC12 that the child was unharmed.
Reid is charged with abduction, child neglect, obstruction of justice, and petit larceny. She is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Newport News Police initially said they believed the child was abducted by a babysitter in the 13300 block of Preakness Drive in Newport News.
