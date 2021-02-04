Trapp’s loves for basketball shows on the court

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Eastover native Clyde Trapp has raised his game to a whole new level in his senior season at Clemson.
He’s posting career highs in virtually every statistical category.
“I think it was the work behind closed doors that’s helped my career,” emphasized Trapp. “This summer was the first summer I realized how much I cared about basketball.”
A greater appreciation for basketball inspires his play. Trapp sustained an ACL tear in June 2019. The injury left him at home to watch Clemson win gold at the World University Games in Italy that summer. Being left behind was a blessing in disguise.
“I think I found a lot about myself,” said Trapp. “Those moments helped mold me into the person I am. It shows on the court.”
Trapp competed in 21 games last season but felt like a shell of himself on the floor. This year, Trapp relishes competing at full strength. It drives his purpose to lay it all on the line.
“Now, I’m so energized I’m able to play basketball at my full potential,” added Trapp. “I don’t have an excuse to be the best Clyde Trapp I can be.”
More importantly, the former Lower Richland state champion finds meaning beyond how he performs.
In Trapp’s journal, he quotes the late Nipsey Hussle, “The highest human act is to inspire.” One small way he hopes to encourage kids is by sharing his faith and journey on Twitter.
“It’s important to continue to have that mindset to inspire people,” said Trapp. “You never know, a kid could be down and going through it, and then he sees something I post or tweet, and it uplifts his spirits.”
When his days playing in Tiger Town end, he hopes he leaves a legacy of giving and caring for others.
“I want to be known as an all-around guy,” mentioned Trapp. “I want to be known as a great teammate and being there for others when they needed me.”
