Sheet metal manufacturer to expand operations in Fairfield Co. to create new jobs

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, QuaLex Manufacturing announced it would expand its operations in Ridgeway.
The company, which manufactures and distributes sheet metal products, has invested $2 million in its plan, creating 60 new jobs in Fairfield County.
“QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC is proud to be a member of the Fairfield County community,” said QuaLex operations manager Pam Nemastil. “Our goal is to supply our customers with quality parts with 100% on-time delivery. We strive to create a stress-free work environment for our team members. We are excited by our continuing growth.”
The expansion, according to the governor’s office, will increase the company’s metal operations for air conditioning clients
The expansion is expected to be completed by August 2021.
