8-month-old girl survives being hit by bullets that came into bedroom during North Carolina shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WYFF) - An 8-month-old girl survived her injuries after being hit by bullets in four different places while sleeping in her bedroom in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Friday.
Jade Green, little Jiya’s mother, said it’s a miracle her baby is alive.
Jiya is home from the hospital, but the memories of what sent her there are still present in the bullet holes in her mother’s apartment.
Police said the shooters had the wrong place at the Hunt Club Apartments.
At the time of the shooting, Green was grabbing dinner and Jiya’s father, Jerius McMahan, was at work. She was in the apartment with her older sister and grandmother.
Jiya was sleeping in the playpen when she was hit, and her 11-year-old sister followed instructions to call 911 and put pressure on her wounds, likely saving the baby’s life.
Green rushed back after getting a text about the shooting and the police were already at the scene. When she got there, she couldn’t see Jiya, just the officers at the front door where bullets had pierced through.
“One of the police officers asked me if I was the mom and I said, ‘yes,’ and they told me my baby had been hit,” Green said. “And that’s when I automatically fell to my knees and started crying because I couldn’t believe something like this would happen.”
At the hospital, doctors told the family that Jiya had suffered injuries to her arm, tricep, back and lung. But when they got to see her for the first time since the shooting, she was responsive and even talkative.
The parents said this gives them so much peace of mind, but they know this could have gone south very fast.
“We could be burying a child instead of, you know, being blessed that she is alive,” Green said.
They do have a message for the shooter:
“You (sic) forgiven. You (sic) forgiven,” McMahan said. “I know for a fact now you shot at the wrong house.”
The family is in the middle of moving because they said they simply don’t feel safe living there anymore. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with moving expenses. To donate, click here.
