First Alert Forecast: Clouds build today, rain showers Friday

WIS First Alert Forecast: Thursday morning, Feb. 4
By Adam Clark | February 3, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 9:39 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Here come the clouds! Rain to follow Friday.

First Alert Weather Headlines

  • More clouds move in today. Highs will climb into the mid 50s.
  • Scattered showers are in your Friday forecast (60% chance). The rain will likely be light to moderate.
  • More showers are in your forecast for part of your weekend, mainly late Saturday night into Sunday (60% chance). Highs will be in the low to mid 50s this weekend.
  • Monday will bring sunshine. Then, more wet weather moves in Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story

Clouds are rolling into the Midlands today. Temperatures are warming up too with highs in the mid 50s.

A high pressure system pushes to the southeast of the area an funnels in some moisture from the Gulf.

A cold front is moving into the area Friday.

This increases our chances of light showers to 60%. Around a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch is possible out of the front.

Morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the upper 50s.

A small high pressure system builds on Saturday, which gives us some sunshine. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the low 50s. Skies are partly cloudy.

A low pressure system in the Gulf will move northeast toward southern Georgia on Saturday night. This increases our chance of rain to 60%. Around a quarter inch is possible.

We will have some showers in the early morning Sunday, then by the afternoon skies become mostly sunny. So the weekend is not a washout. Morning lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the mid 50s.

Monday looks warmer. Morning lows are in the low 30s and highs reach the low 60s. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Tuesday there’s a 30% chance of showers. Morning lows are in the mid to upper 40s and highs reach the mid to upper 60s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low 50s. 60% chance of rain overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday: Morning clouds then PM sun. Morning Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.

