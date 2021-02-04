Attorneys file $300M lawsuit against Diocese of Charleston, Bishop England HS

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant law firm have filed a $300 million class-action lawsuit against the Diocese of Charleston, Bishop England High School and others Thursday morning.
Attorney Lawrence Richter said that he is one of a group of attorneys who filed what he called “a monumental action” after a video recording of students in a locker room was discovered in May 2019 at Bishop England High School.
The video, Richter said, was made by an employee of the high school. The recording showed students who were partially or fully exposed in the school’s locker rooms.
“For a long time now, students attending Bishop England High School were required to utilize locker rooms, dressing rooms and their ancillary facilities to disrobe to appear partially or fully nude, before large plate glass windows, looking at all these dressing rooms locker room facilities,” Richter said.
He said the windows were installed at the time of construction of the school in 1998.
“And they were intended, specifically to be utilized as viewing portals viewing platforms to see the children in the locker rooms locker rooms contain as you might imagine, many many lockers, showers, toilet basins, exactly what you’d expect in a modern locker room,” he said.
He said there was one window looking into a girls’ locker room and one window each looking into two boys’ locker rooms, he said.
Richter said at a Thursday morning news conference that the suit was filed earlier Thursday against the diocese, the school and others including 10 still to be identified and listed as “John Does” on the lawsuit.
“All students at the high school to use the facilities,” he said, because all students are required to take physical education as part of the core curriculum.
“To the plaintiff’s knowledge, to our knowledge, the diocese over all those 21 years or so, did nothing to protect the students or to close up the viewing portals, nor did the [Bishop England] principal, nor did a faculty member, or athletic director, nor did the director of sports information for Bishop England High School, who, rather than acting to protect the students, in fact, utilized these very windows to exploit the students who he filmed and downloaded to a computer-type device,” Richter said.
Diocese officials confirmed in May 2019 that Jeffrey Alan Scofield had been fired from the school after he was charged with two counts of voyeurism. Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said at the time of Scofield’s arrest that school staff helped detectives “quickly identify the offender and two juvenile male victims in this incident.”
“Adding to the gravity of this matter, is the fact that the locker rooms are used by both male and female student athletes, and even from other athletes from other schools who may come here for a competition,” Richter said. “They don’t get the word either. We believe this is an extraordinary intrusion. And we believe that victims are entitled to extraordinary relief. It is our hope and our prayer that this may finally be the event, which ends child sexual abuse in the Diocese of Charleston.”
The suit calls for the creation of two classes of victims: a tuition class that would return tuition monies, totaling approximately $156 million, paid in over the 21 years the school operated in its Daniel Island location; and a “viewed” class, which would seek damages in roughly the same amount, to compensate victims who are believed to have been viewed without knowing they were being viewed over that period of time.
At the news conference, Richter displayed a photo showing an athletic director’s office in which a desk faces one of the windows he says shows a view of the locker room through which students could have been viewed without their knowledge.
Richter said it is not clear whether any videos or photos were posted online.
The Diocese of Charleston released the following statement.
“The Catholic Diocese of Charleston received the lawsuit involving Bishop England High School this morning. After reviewing it, we feel that the class action claims have absolutely no merit.
“The windows between the athletic coaches’ offices and the boys’ and girls’ locker rooms were included in the plans and installed in the building in the 1990′s for safety reasons. Their purpose was to allow coaches to monitor for fights, bullying, smoking or any type of inappropriate activity that might occur within the locker rooms. The plaintiff’s claim that the windows were installed for the sole purpose of exploiting students is simply ludicrous.
“When school officials learned about a member of its athletic staff videotaping boys in the locker room in May 2019, they immediately contacted police and terminated the employee. Soon afterward, the windows were covered and were subsequently removed and replaced with a block wall.
“Contrary to the claims in the lawsuit, the Catholic Diocese of Charleston takes protection of children very seriously. It mandates that every teacher, other employee, and volunteer who has regular access to children undergo a background screening, attend a child abuse prevention education program, and sign a code of conduct governing their interactions with minors. Additionally, Catholic school teachers and staff are required to attend boundary training.”
