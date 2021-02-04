AMBER Alert issued for 3-month-old abducted from Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old who was abducted on Thursday from Newport News.
Jiraiya Sage Cherry was abducted on Feb. 4 and is “believed to be in extreme danger.”
The baby was last seen just after 9 a.m. in the 13300 block of Preakness Drive in Newport News.
Jiraiya is 1-foot-1, weighs 10 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red and white stripe onesie with blue pants.
Newport News Police said they believe the baby was abducted by an unknown female babysitter who is about 24 years old, about 5′5″ to 5′6″ tall with brown eyes and long black hair extensions. She was last seen wearing a black face mask and black jacket.
The woman was last seen driving a silver four-door sedan with unknown Virginia registration.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Newport News Police Department at 757–247–2500.
