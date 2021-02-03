With first doses completed and case numbers dropping, Newberry nursing home doctor optimistic about the future

“I think it’s going to make a huge difference, we’re basically getting herd immunity, with 95 percent of the folks getting the vaccine. Hopefully, we’re not going to have any more outbreaks here,” he said. Bernardo said herd immunity is the product of both the spread of the virus and vaccinations. DHEC data from Feb. 2 shows 56 residents and 29 staffers at Hawkins have received their first shot. It lists 118 beds at the facility, but the exact number of patients is unclear.