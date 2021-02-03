UPDATE: Charges filed against Wilmington man accused of seriously injuring ex-girlfriend in machete attack

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man accused of seriously injuring his ex-girlfriend with a machete has been arrested in Harnett County and is charged with first degree murder and first degree burglary.
Bailey Alexander White, 25, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals in Dunn, N.C. Tuesday morning and transported to the Harnett County Detention Center.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Wrightsville Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a breaking and entering in progress.
When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening wounds. She told police that her ex-boyfriend, White, attacked her.
The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment, where she was listed in serious but stable condition as of Monday morning.
