Sumter Co. woman arrested after giving birth to baby that tested positive for various drugs
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 3, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 5:42 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 37-year-old woman who gave birth to a baby that tested positive for several drugs.

Amanda Nicole Herz, of Dalzell, South Carolina, was arrested on January 28 after officials issued a warrant for her arrest on January 27.

Herz is being charged with unlawful neglect of a a child.

Officials say that she gave birth to a baby boy on January 14 and that boy tested positive for opiates, methadone and cocaine.

