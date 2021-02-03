SC State Fair taking scholarship applications

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Fair says they are accepting applications for their ‘Ride of Your Life’ Scholarship program.
Officials say fifty $6,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors across the state and will be paid out at $1,500 a year over four years. They say students pursuing two-year degrees will receive $1,500 per year over the two-year period.
The scholarship does stipulate that the funds must be used at a South Carolina university, college, or institution, but they may also cover tuition or other educational expenses such as on-campus housing, a computer, or textbooks.
Scholarships are awarded based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need, and completeness of the application, officials say.
While scholarship applications must be completed online at on the State Fair’s website by Mar. 15, the State Fair says Scholars will be notified in mid-May.
The South Carolina State Fair “Ride of Your Life” Scholarship Program says they award $300,000 in scholarships each year.
“Education is the fair’s mission, and we feel strongly it is of utmost importance to continue our scholarship program this year, even though the pandemic greatly affected the SC State Fair in 2020.” State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said. “We know that students will need extra funding for college more than ever.”
Recipients must retain a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and guidelines state they must enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.
Prospective scholars or parents can get additional information at the State Fair’s website or by contacting Betsy Cooper at betsyc@scstatefair.org or 803-799-3387, ext. 110.
A list of last year’s “Ride of Your Life” scholars can also be found online.
