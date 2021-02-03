Publix offering more COVID-19 vaccine appointments in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Publix pharmacies are getting more doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina, the company said Wednesday.
More appointments will be available for booking beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
Click or tap here to make an appointment. Appointments cannot be made in person at Publix or over the phone.
The appointments themselves begin Saturday, Feb. 6 and will only be offered as supplies last.
Publix pharmacies in the Midlands offering the vaccine are located in Richland and Lexington counties.
Only those currently eligible for the vaccine in South Carolina may make an appointment. To see who is eligible, click or tap here. Vaccines will not be administered to anyone without an appointment.
Vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of insurance. If someone has insurance, they should bring their card. Those without insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or social security number.
Want to make an appointment for a vaccine elsewhere in the state? Click or tap here for more resources.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.