‘Monday After the Masters’ tournament moved to September due to pandemic concerns

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A tradition along the Grand Strand has been pushed back until the fall.
The 2021 Hootie and the Blowfish ‘Monday After the Masters’ event was scheduled for April 10-12, but will now be held Sept. 13.
“After careful consideration, the band, the board and tournament organizers have decided that the chances of the pandemic being well enough controlled by April is slim enough to warrant a postponement of the event,” the event organizers wrote on Twitter. “As always, we appreciate your support and look forward to the world returning to the old normal.”
The ‘Monday After the Masters’ Celebrity Pro-Am and benefit concert was canceled in 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
The band has raised more than $7 million for charities all throughout the state of South Carolina through their ‘Monday After the Masters’ tournament.
