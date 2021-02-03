Man believes monoclonal antibody therapy at Tidelands Health saved his life

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - When Greg Maschak contracted coronavirus at the beginning of the year, it was the most debilitating sickness he had ever experienced.
“I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” Maschak said.
He truly wasn’t sure he’d live through it.
“I lost my voice for like four days, had a rash, it came with it, my feet, my legs, my cheeks and it really took a toll on me,” he said.
The 61-year-old said COVID sucked his energy away.
“I started getting tired,” he said. “I didn’t even want to move. All I wanted to do was sleep. Fatigue. Fatigue’s the word. I couldn’t even move. I couldn’t get up. My neighbor Joe, he would knock on the window, and I couldn’t even turn my head.”
While he was at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, the medical staff gave him bamlanivimab. It’s a monoclonal antibody therapy administered through a one-hour injection.
Maschak said he truly believes that saved his life.
“It worked for me,” he said. “The infusion. I had come close to not making it.”
Maschak said he hopes anyone listening to his story becomes more aware of bamlanivimab, in the hopes that it helps others just like it helped him.
However, it’s not for everyone who tests positive for COVID-19.
Tidelands Health said it’s best for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms who are at high risk of it developing into severe symptoms.
