Georgia hires Will Muschamp to support staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - Kirby Smart is reuniting with Will Muschamp for a third time.
Smart told reporters via Zoom on Wednesday that he has tapped Muschamp to join his staff in an off-field role as a defensive analyst. Muschamp was fired from his post as South Carolina’s head coach in November.
“He’ll coach the coaches,” Smart said when asked about Muschamp.
Muschamp reportedly declined an opportunity to become the defensive coordinator at Texas a couple of days ago and will return to his alma mater where he’ll see plenty of his oldest son. Jackson Muschamp is in his first year as a walk-on quarterback for the Bulldogs.
After a five-year career at UGA that began as a walk-on, Muschamp began his coaching career as an Auburn graduate assistant in 1995. He spent two years there before coaching defensive backs at West Georgia in 1998 and Eastern Kentucky in 1999. Chris Hatcher hired him as the defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator at Valdosta State in 2000 and that’s the first time he and Smart had the chance to coach on the same staff.
Muschamp was part of the hiring process that brought Smart to VSU where the current UGA head coach assisted with the defensive backs. Muschamp left Valdosta State to coach linebackers at LSU under Nick Saban in 2001 and Smart was promoted to defensive coordinator for Valdosta State. Saban promoted Muschamp to defensive coordinator at LSU in 2002 and he spent three years in that role, helping the Tigers to a National Championship in 2003. Smart and Muschamp reunited in 2004 with the latter calling the defense and the former coaching the secondary.
When Saban jumped to the NFL to coach the Miami Dolphins in 2005, Muschamp made the move with him as the defensive head coach. Smart spent the 2005 season at UGA, coaching running backs. After a year in Miami, Muschamp served for two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Auburn and two more seasons in the same role at Texas where he was named “head coach in waiting” under Mack Brown. Before that came to fruition, Muschamp was hired as the head coach at Florida in 2011. He spent four years there, amassing a record of 28-21.
In 2015, Muschamp was Auburn’s defensive coordinator but was hired away at season’s end to become the head coach at South Carolina. He took that job the same year that Smart became UGA’s head coach. Muschamp went 28-30 as the leader of the Gamecocks’ program. Muschamp’s time as a college head coach has seen him go 2-6 against Georgia. He’s a Rome, Ga. native and a product of The Darlington School.
