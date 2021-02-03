Georgia hires Will Muschamp to support staff

When Saban jumped to the NFL to coach the Miami Dolphins in 2005, Muschamp made the move with him as the defensive head coach. Smart spent the 2005 season at UGA, coaching running backs. After a year in Miami, Muschamp served for two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Auburn and two more seasons in the same role at Texas where he was named “head coach in waiting” under Mack Brown. Before that came to fruition, Muschamp was hired as the head coach at Florida in 2011. He spent four years there, amassing a record of 28-21.