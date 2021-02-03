First Alert Forecast: Clear and cold tonight, then more rain moves in by Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More unsettled weather is rolling back in soon.
- Tonight, get ready for a cold one. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s under mostly clear skies.
- More clouds move in for Thursday. Highs will climb into the mid 50s.
- Scattered showers are in your Friday forecast (70% chance). The rain will likely be light to moderate.
- More showers are in your forecast for part of your weekend, mainly late Saturday into Sunday (30-40% chance). Highs will be in the low to mid 50s this weekend.
- Monday will bring sunshine. Then, more wet weather moves in next Tuesday.
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect clear skies and cold conditions. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Bundle up!
High pressure will move offshore through the day Thursday, giving way to increasing clouds. In fact, sky conditions will become mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
By Friday, rain chances will be going up as a cold front pushes through the Palmetto State. Rain chances are around 70% for now.
At this time, most of the rain looks light to moderate across the area. We’ll keep you posted to any changes. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Your entire weekend does not look like a washout right now.
We’ll likely start your Saturday dry. Showers will likely move back into the Midlands later in the day as an area of low pressure passes by our coast. Rain chances will be around 20% during the day, but by evening, our rain chances will increase to 40%. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
The low will likely keep some showers around in your Sunday forecast, at least for the first part of the day. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Monday looks dry, but wet weather returns by Tuesday.
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (70%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly/Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Cold. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (40%). Highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.