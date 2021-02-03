Blythewood’s Burrell chooses service, sacrifice going to West Point

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Blythewood’s Jordan Burrell commits to more than playing a game on the gridiron. He pledges himself to service and sacrifice by signing on to play for Army.
His parents were initially surprised by the decision.
“They were a little shocked at first,” mentioned Burrell. “I think they really appreciate my hard work and thoughts. They always tell me they support me 100%.”
His twin brother Josh, an enrollee at Florida State in January, was ecstatic.
“I told him last night, too,” said Burrell. “I think he was proud of me as well, knowing it has been a long road and that I have come into my own. I think that means a lot to him.”
Burrell’s experiences at Blythewood under head coach Jason Seidel prepared him for this next step to serve our nation.
“We all bought into his All-In culture,” said Burrell. “He taught a lot of us to be selfless and play for your brothers.”
Seidel pointed to Burrell’s devotion to the team. Burrell switched from quarterback to safety, even playing both this year, all to help the Bengals. It’s a fact not lost on the teams recruiting Burrell, Seidel noted.
“I think that sold them on his willingness to be unselfish but ability to handle multiple roles,” said Seidel.
Army is getting more than a talented football player, and you know this by listening to Seidel speak about the young man.
“Hard worker, successful, great kid, probably the best I’ve ever coached,” Seidel said tearfully.
Those words of love mean a great deal to Burrell.
“That holds a lot of weight,” said Burrell. “It’s something I’ll carry with me to make sure I make him proud, along with my family and everyone else,” said Burrell.
Jordan, mission more than accomplished as we at WIS appreciate your courage in joining the Army.
Best of luck at West Point.
