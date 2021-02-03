Advocate, lawmaker look to raise awareness for rare cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You may see a lot of green this month as there’s a “Light it Green” awareness campaign for Cholangiocarcinoma - a rare cancer.
Paige Rew of Columbia was diagnosed with it in 2018. It originates in the cells lining the bile ducts that play a critical role in digestion.
Paige is one advocate putting together gifts of green items to bring awareness to our community. You may even see a billboard of Paige around town. And South Carolina Senator Thomas McElveen has declared February 12 as World Cholangiocarcinoma Day.
This cancer now is being seen in men and women ages 21 and older. The mortality rate is alarmingly high.
For a link to learn more, go to https://cholangiocarcinoma.org.
