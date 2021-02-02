Sumter man charged in connection with officer-involved shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a man in connection with an officer-involved shooting that occurred over the weekend.
Pharis Leon Blair, 37, has been charged with 2nd-degree assault and battery.
On January 30, a deputy with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a hostile suspect.
Officials say Blair attacked the deputy and repeatedly struck him on the head and in the face.
Blair was shot by the deputy during the altercation. He was transported from the scene to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries and later released.
The deputy, later identified as Sr. Cpl. Nelson Rosario, was treated at an area hospital and released. He has been put on administrative duty while SLED conducts its investigation.
Blair is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
