Snow in the Midlands? Viewers in Richland, Kershaw counties share reports of falling flakes

Snow in the Midlands? Viewers in Richland, Kershaw counties share reports of falling flakes
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 2, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 6:26 PM

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - On the same day Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, a few WIS viewers got a glimpse of snow.

WIS has received videos from viewers of reported snowfall early Tuesday afternoon from viewers.

SNOW IN BLYTHEWOOD!! ❄❄❄ The flakes may be tiny but the excitement is BIG around here! ☃ Do you have any pictures or video? Send them to us here >> https://bit.ly/2PKymIt

Posted by WIS TV on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Temperatures were expected to reach a high of 45 degrees Tuesday in Blythewood with cloudy conditions, but this proved to be a pleasant surprise for some residents in the area.

If you have pictures or video of snow in your area, be sure to share them with us by clicking this link.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.